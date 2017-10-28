Here’s how Mazda’s clever new petrol engine works

October 28th 2017

Back in August, Mazda confirmed that it was developing what is set to be the world’s first commercial petrol engine to use compression ignition. And now the Japanese automaker has released a video explaining exactly how the new Skyactiv-X engine technology works.

Earlier, of course, the brand confirmed that the new engine would also employ supercharging. We expect the new engine to debut in the next-generation Mazda3, previewed by the Kai concept.

Watch the video above to see how the new engine works…

