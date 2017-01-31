Here’s how NOT to negotiate a railway crossing…

This CCTV footage shows a station wagon being hit by a speeding train, seemingly because of the car driver’s pure negligence.

The video shows the silver estate making it way up to and (almost all of the way) across the tracks, with the driver apparently failing to heed the caution signs (and flashing red lights) … or indeed simply look both ways.

The speeding train then clatters into the car, thankfully catching the rear of the vehicle and thus allowing the driver to escape without serious injuries.