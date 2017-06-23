Here’s what the Toyota Yaris hot hatch sounds like

Okay, let’s get this out of the way up front. Toyota South Africa Motors told us at the beginning of the year that the new Yaris GRMN hot hatch is “not on the cards” for local introduction. But we can’t help but be interested in this little supercharged blaster, particularly considering the current lack of choice in the segment.

Now, Toyota in Europe has released a promotional video for the Yaris GRMN, featuring a bunch of impressively athletic dancers. But what really caught our, er, ear, is the three-door model’s soundtrack.

If the video is anything to go by, Toyota’s return to the hot hatch game will be an aurally pleasing one, at the very least.

In the clip, the 1,8-litre supercharged four-cylinder engine (which the Japanese automaker says will make more than 155 kW) produces a particularly raspy note through that centrally mounted exhaust as the tachometer needle swings towards what looks like a near-7 000 r/min redline.

Watch the video above to hear the Yaris GRMN (that’s “Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring”) in action…