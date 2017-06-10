Here’s why VW’s VR6 engine is virtually dead…

Remember the VR6? Of course you do. Well, this engine is still available in some markets (chiefly in North America, but not in South Africa), doing duty in the outgoing Volkswagen Touareg, the Passat and the new Atlas.

So, why does VW no longer use this six-cylinder powerplant in other applications, such as the Golf and Jetta (or in Audi products)?

Well, in the video above, the folks over at Engineering Explained discuss power, torque, weight, size, efficiency, consolidation and the advantages of the engine that has effectively dethroned the VR6…