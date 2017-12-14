Hilux driver loses control … and lands up in pond!

This dashcam footage from Thailand shows the driver of a Toyota Hilux lose control of his bakkie, landing up in a pond.

The video shows the Hilux ramp over the centre island and up the pavement (toppling a lamp-post in the process), before flopping into a pond.

According to the uploader of the video, the elderly driver managed to clamber to safety. And, thankfully for him, the incident occurred right outside a hospital.

Watch the video above, but be warned that it contains some strong language…