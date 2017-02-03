Hit the brakes! Crunch! Driver gets a nasty surprise…

This dashcam footage from Russia shows a motorist getting a nasty (and possibly painful) surprise.

The video shows the driver of the camera-equipped vehicle move over into the middle lane, behind an MPV. But the driver of the latter soon hits the anchors and abruptly switches to the left lane.

Why? Well, right there in the middle of a busy multi-lane road, a man has his head under the bonnet of a broken down car for some running repairs.

Not the ideal place for a spot of under-bonnet tinkering, is it?

