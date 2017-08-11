Honda driver runs red light … and upends a Jeep!

This dashcam footage from Australia shows a Honda CR-V driver run a red light, clattering into a Jeep and sending it onto its side.

The video was filmed in the suburb of Bundoora in Melbourne.

The Jeep driver turns right, but the person behind the wheel of the oncoming CR-V heads straight through a red light. The resulting collision sends the Jeep over onto its side.

Neither driver was seriously hurt. Interestingly, the crash occurred right outside a Honda dealership…

Watch the footage above.