How do combustion engines work? This shows us…

February 5th 2017

Something most motorists take for granted is exactly how vehicle engines really work. Many know it has something to do with a spark and some fire, but beyond that for some, it’s somewhat of a mystery.

Thanks to this unique creation, a transparent single cylinder Briggs and Stratton engine built by 805 Road King, you can now see exactly what goes on in the combustion chamber of a four-stroke engine, with a handy explanation to go with it from Smarter Every Day.

