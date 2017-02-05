How do combustion engines work? This shows us…

Something most motorists take for granted is exactly how vehicle engines really work. Many know it has something to do with a spark and some fire, but beyond that for some, it’s somewhat of a mystery.

Thanks to this unique creation, a transparent single cylinder Briggs and Stratton engine built by 805 Road King, you can now see exactly what goes on in the combustion chamber of a four-stroke engine, with a handy explanation to go with it from Smarter Every Day.