Karma! Angry Honda CR-V driver ends up red-faced…

This dashcam footage from Australia shows an angry Honda CR-V driver get out of his vehicle to confront another motorist, but forget to put the vehicle in park first.

Filmed in the suburb of Malabar in New South Wales, the video shows the white CR-V stopped in the road. A black Honda Jazz goes around the SUV, but the person behind the wheel of the camera-equipped vehicle opts not to take a chance crossing the double-solid line.

Eventually, the driver hoots at the CR-V, prompting the latter’s driver to hop out of the vehicle … without putting the vehicle in park. The rolling Honda thuds into the camera car as its driver hits the tarmac, losing a sandal in the process.

Watch the footage above, but be warned that it contains strong language…