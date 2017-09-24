Karma! Road-rager tries to fight Fortuner … loses

This footage filmed on a highway in Saudi Arabia shows a passenger lean out of the window of a moving Honda Civic and attempt to land a punch on a Toyota Fortuner … before being served a generous helping of karma.

It’s not quite clear what led to the on-road altercation, but at the two vehicles can be seen jostling for position early in the clip. At about the 35-second-mark, a passenger in the Civic leans out of the window, bizarrely trying to take a swing at the SUV.

But the Civic’s door suddenly swings open, sending the road-raging passenger bouncing onto the tarmac. Thankfully for him, he was not hit by a trailing vehicle.

Watch the footage above…