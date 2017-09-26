Ken Block + Hoonicorn + Pikes Peak = Climbkhana!

Yes, Ken Block is back. This time, he took his Hoonicorn (with added oomph, of course) to Pikes Peak … and the Climbkhana video you see above is the result.

Filmed at the famous hillclimb in Colorado Springs, the video features a further-modified version of Block’s 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR.

The twin-turbo, methanol-fuelled Hoonicorn V2 now boasts a whopping 1 043 kW, and is equipped with Toyo Proxes R888R tyres at each corner.

“This car is insane. I feel it genuinely wants to kill me,” said Block. “Before we added the twin turbos, it was the most fun car I’ve ever driven. Now it’s still quite fun to drive, but it melts tyres ridiculously quick.

“To have this thing be such a beast and then take it to this very dangerous mountain, well, I thought I’d maybe finally taken on a project that might be too much for me to handle. This is the most powerful AWD-type car in the world to be driven this way, so I’m genuinely glad I didn’t die making this video.”

Watch the short film above…