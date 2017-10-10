Lancer Evo clips Volvo S40, comes off second best

This dashcam footage shows a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX clip a Volvo S40 on a highway, with the former landing up on its side.

The video shows the black performance sedan move across two lanes before crossing a solid line into a third. The driver of the red Volvo then crosses the same solid line, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

While the S40 comes to a rest with all four wheels on terra firma, the Lancer isn’t so lucky, landing up on its side (but not before two white balloons bizarrely escape from the boot).

Watch the footage above…