Listen to the 2018 Ford Mustang GT’s active exhaust

The Ford Mustang recently received an update for 2018 which included a dramatic redesign of the front (inspired by Darth Vader) and a more powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, it gets a new active exhaust system. The video above gives us an idea of what this sounds like.

Posted by Quixotiic, the video shows how he ran into the head of Ford North America’s PR department on Labour Day and his yellow Ford Mustang GT which also happened to be equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox.

The rep then proceeded to showcase the new Mustang’s four exhaust settings before docilely taking off through the mountain pass.