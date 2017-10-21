Mercedes-Benz releases strange new X-Class advert…

With the international media launch of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class just around the corner, the Stuttgart-based automaker has released a new – rather strange, from our point of view – advertisement for its double-cab bakkie.

The new X-Class is expected to be introduced to the South African market in the second quarter of 2018.

The commercial, uploaded to the German brand’s YouTube channel, is entitled simply “Follow”.

It shows the new bakkie – which is based on Nissan’s Navara platform – being chased over all sorts of terrain by everything from rhinos and ice-hockey players to a bizarre, furry creature with protruding bottom teeth (Monsters, Inc., anyone?).

Colour us confused…

