Mom, wait up! Wildebeest calf latches onto Tucson

July 7th 2017posted in

This footage captured in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park shows a wildebeest calf mistaking a Hyundai Tucson for its mother, chasing the blue SUV for more than 7 km.

According to The Citizen newspaper, the footage was filmed by Zaheer and Asma Ali from a trailing vehicle.

The clip shows the calf splitting from its herd and latching onto the Korean vehicle, seemingly as a replacement for its mother, as it instinctively follows the largest moving object it can find.

At one point in the video, the calf attempts to suckle on one of the tyres, and then is apparently hit by a passing Toyota Corolla. Eventually, however, the Tucson leads the calf back to its herd, where it is thankfully reunited with its mother.

Watch the video above…

