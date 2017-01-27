Navara plucked from garage, dropped six storeys

Remember the 7,4 magnitude earthquake that hit New Zealand in November last year? Well, the demolition team is still cleaning up…

This footage shows a damaged Nissan Navara being plucked from a multi-storey car park in Reading.

The video shows a long-reach excavator grabbing the bakkie from the ruined structure before dropping it six storeys. Ouch.

The building is being demolished as it suffered severe structural damage in the ‘quake, leading engineers to conclude that it could no longer be safely used.

According to reports, the owners of the five vehicles (including the double-cab Nissan) stranded in the garage would only be paid out by their insurers once the vehicles had actually been destroyed. And, judging by this footage, the Navara has indeed drawn its final breath…