Lucky to be alive? Driver has close call with truck…

January 18th 2017

This dashcam footage from Russia shows a speeding truck bearing down on a motorist, who somehow manages to avoid an almost inevitable collision.

The video – filmed near Kurgan in Russia – shows an orange log-carrying truck stopped at the side of the road. With part of the road obstructed, two trucks behind it stop rather abruptly.

But the driver of a third truck is forced to swerve out into the path of the camera-equipped car, whose driver threads his vehicle through a tight gap, before having to think quickly again to avoid another truck.

The car ends up crashing off the road into snow, but things could have been far worse…

