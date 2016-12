Technical editor Nicol Louw spent more than 20 000 km with the Nissan X-Trail 1,6 dCi 4×4 LE, taking it on a number of long-distance trips and rigorously testing its off-road ability (at one stage, even tackling the dunes between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay in Namibia). Watch his long-term wrap-up video above and read the full, detailed report in the January 2017 issue of CAR magazine…