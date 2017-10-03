October 2017 issue television commercial

The October 2017 issue of CAR magazine has hit the shelves … and it’s a particularly special one! Not only does it contain our annual Road Test Special (with as many as 12 extra tests), but is also serves to celebrate 70 years of Ferrari.

Yes, in this bumper issue you’ll find plenty of Prancing Horse content, from an exclusive local drive of the LaFerrari Aperta to a look at the Maranello brand’s history in South Africa.

In addition, this latest issue features four driving impressions, six full road tests (covering vehicles from the VW Golf R and Audi RS3 Sedan to the Kia Rio), a first look at the BMW M5 and Volkswagen T-Roc, and a feature on the science of road-building. We also wrap up two long-term tests as the Ford Focus Sedan and Toyota Prius leave our fleet.

This and plenty more (don’t forget those bonus road tests!) in the October 2017 issue. Grab your copy today!