Ouch! Watch Ferrari 458 GT3 crash hard at Kyalami…

This on-board footage filmed at Kyalami shows a Ferrari 458 GT3 race car crash hard during a qualifying event for Extreme Supercars.

Posted to YouTube by driver Craig Jarvis, the video shows a collision between the 458 GT3 and a Porsche GT2R (driven by Johan Engelbrecht).

The 458 is sent into a slide, crunching into the barrier before rolling multiple times. Jarvis and Engelbrecht were thankfully not seriously hurt in the crash.

Watch the footage above…