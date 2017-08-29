Ouch! Watch fishtailing trailer flip a Ford SUV…

This dashcam footage from the United States shows a Ford Excursion being tossed about by its fishtailing trailer.

According to reports, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

The video shows the trailer-towing SUV pass the camera-equipped truck on Interstate 82 in Washington State at about the 50-second mark, with the driver of the latter being forced to move out of the way as the Ford’s trailer starts to sway.

From there, it all went downhill…

Watch the footage above, but be warned that it contains strong language.