Parking fail! Befuddled Toyota driver loses bumper…

This surveillance footage from Saudi Arabia shows the driver of a Toyota sedan struggling to remove his vehicle from a parking space, eventually ripping off the car’s front bumper.

The video shows the Toyota being reversed out of a parking bay. But the driver has a little trouble, seemingly because the vehicle is so close to the Chevrolet parked alongside it.

After a bit of back and forth – and getting out of the car to look at the situation from a different angle (and possibly check for any damage) – the befuddled driver receives some guidance from a passer-by.

But things don’t end very well…