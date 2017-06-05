Parking fail! Driver crashes into parked SUV … twice

This surveillance footage shows a driver seemingly mixing up the pedals and crashing into a parked vehicle … twice.

The video shows the woman apparently having a little trouble parking. A pedestrian saunters over and has a word with her. She then opens the door, pops the boot and hits the accelerator, reversing into a parked SUV.

From there, she heads towards a group of people, driving up onto a lawn, before rollicking back into the same stationary SUV, causing even more damage.

A passer-by runs over, opens the door and manages to stomp on the brakes for her…