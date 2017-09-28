Porsche driver speeds down yellow line, regrets it

This dashcam footage from Russia shows a Porsche Cayenne speeding past traffic on the hard shoulder after crossing the yellow line, but we bet its driver ended up regretting the decision.

The video shows the first-generation Cayenne come rollicking past at quite a rate of knots. But, a few seconds later, the Porsche crashes hard – apparently into a stationary vehicle that had stopped in the emergency lane – coming to an abrupt stop in a cloud of dust.

According to reports, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Watch the footage above…