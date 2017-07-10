Renault driver spooked! Near-miss turns into wreck

This dashcam footage shows a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre spook the driver of a Renault Duster, who slams on the brakes and ends up being rear-ended.

The video shows a Skoda sedan pull out and overtake the white Duster despite a large oncoming truck bearing down on it. This apparently unnerves the driver of the Renault SUV, who hits the anchors and comes to a dead stop.

The driver of the camera-equipped vehicle, however, fails to stop in time and crunches into the back of the Duster. A second trailing car, meanwhile, is forced off the road and down an embankment.

Watch the video above…