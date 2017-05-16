‘Ring sting! Type R driver gets it painfully wrong…

This footage from the Nürburgring Nordschleife shows a Honda Civic Type R driver rolling his vehicle in dramatic fashion.

So, what caused the crash? Well, in short, some pretty enthusiastic cornering, although one could argue that it came about thanks to a nasty combination of lift-off oversteer and the Nürburgring’s notoriously high kerbs.

Still, at least the driver and passenger escaped without serious injury. The EP3 Type R, however, was apparently written off.

Watch the footage above…