Road rage! Audi brake-checks foe, then regrets it…

This dashcam footage shows an angry Audi driver brake-check another motorist, who ignores the action and runs right into the back of the car.

The video shows the Audi driver and the person behind the wheel of the camera-equipped vehicle having a bit of a shouting match after a merging incident.

Soon, the Audi slips in front and its driver brake-checks the camera car. The trailing motorist’s reaction? Ignore the brake-check and clatter into the back of the Audi with a thud.

After the minor collision, the German hatchback disappears into the distance…