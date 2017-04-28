Road rage: driver gets cut off … and loses temper!

This dashcam footage from Romania shows a motorist seriously losing his temper after being cut off in traffic.

The video shows a blue hatchback cut in front of a white sedan. Once traffic comes to a standstill, the driver of the latter gets out of his vehicle, runs over to the hatch, swiftly smashes the window with his elbow and starts throwing punches at the driver.

The angry motorist then opens the door and continues assaulting the driver, before storming back to his car.

Watch the footage above…