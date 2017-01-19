Road rage! Durban motorist beats up taxi driver…

Footage of a Durban motorist repeatedly punching a taxi driver in a road rage incident has been posted on Facebook.

The video, which was filmed near the Durban University of Technology and uploaded to Facebook by Amanda Eve Mseleku, shows the angry motorist punching the taxi driver, while the latter is still seated in the driver’s seat of a minibus.

Eventually, the taxi driver hops out of the minibus, but the irate motorist follows him and continues the beating, repeatedly asking if he “thinks he owns the road?”.

It’s not clear what led to the incident.

Watch the footage above, but be warned that it contains a sprinkling of strong language…