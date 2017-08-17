Road rage! Mercedes-AMG G63 vs. Mercedes-Benz ML…
This cellphone footage filmed in Russia show a nasty road-rage incident between the drivers of a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a Mercedes-Benz ML (apparently during a wedding procession).
Although the video doesn’t show what led to the incident, it does show the ML crunching into the G63, before the G-Class driver returns the favour.
Things escalate further, with yet more expensive damage inflicted, but the video ends before we see a conclusion.
