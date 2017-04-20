SA road rage! Ford Ranger driver shot in hand…

Disturbing footage showing a road rage incident in Durban has emerged online, with the driver of a Ford Ranger Wildtrak ending up being shot in the hand with his own firearm.

The video shows a scuffle between a truck driver, who was apparently armed with a metal pipe, and the Ranger owner on the M13 near Fields Hill. The footage was captured by another motorist.

TimesLive reports that the truck driver realised that his vehicle wouldn’t fit under an arched bridge on the freeway, and quickly switched lanes, apparently nearly colliding with the bakkie. The ensuing verbal battle then turned physical.

The video shows the two motorists fighting in the road, before the bakkie driver heads back to his vehicle to fetch a firearm.

After a second scuffle, the firearm is discharged, with paramedics telling the publication that the Ranger driver was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Watch the video above, but be warned that some viewers may find it disturbing…