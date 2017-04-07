SA road rage! Watch Hilux driver punch Kuga owner

This cellphone footage filmed in Mpumalanga shows the driver of a Toyota Hilux reaching into a Ford Kuga and assaulting its driver in a road rage incident.

According to the Lowvelder community newspaper, the 12-second video was captured at the Ferreira Street intersection near the El Madré centre in Mbombela.

The short clip shows the Hilux driver repeatedly punching someone inside the white Kuga, as five dogs in the back of the bakkie look on.

The newspaper added that a case had been opened at the local police station.

  • brinjals

    Was it a black guy on the receiving end? Lol wish the boer tried this with me…he’d have a broken arm

    • Petite3

      Does it matter? Pathetic attempt at the race card…. Road frustrations are high at the moment, hence these incidents. Don’t be childish by making it a race thing. Talk is very, very cheap….