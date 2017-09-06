September 2017 issue television commercial

The September 2017 issue of CAR magazine has hit the shelves! In it, you’ll find full road tests of four new SUVs – the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Peugeot 3008 and Haval H2 – competing to find homes among South African families.

In addition, we test the Hyundai Elantra 1,6 T-GDi Elite and Rolls-Royce Dawn, before pitting the updated Toyota Yaris against the Suzuki Baleno and wrapping up 12 months and more than 20 000 km with the Kia Soul 1,6D Smart DCT.

We also enjoy a first drive of the new Ford Fiesta in Spain, sample the latest Land Rover Discovery here in SA and have a first taste of the second-generation Audi Q5.

Furthermore, we take a look at exactly why diesel is not dead, provide some insight from the Goodwood Festival of Speed and unearth an eclectic assortment of classics just outside of Pretoria.

This, and plenty more, in the September 2017 issue of CAR magazine…