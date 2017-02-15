Show-off Aston Martin driver ends up red-faced…

Cellphone footage filmed in the United States shows the driver of an Aston Martin Vantage Roadster attempting to show off for a small crowd. Attempting, of course, is the operative word here…

The incident took place in a suburb in Oakland.

With plenty of people (and cellphone cameras) looking on, the driver hits the loud pedal, but soon loses control of the roadster, sending it into a slide … and straight up a pavement.

Watch the video above, but be warned that it contains some strong language.