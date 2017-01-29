Smart ForTwo driver tackles traffic like a biker!

One of the benefits of commuting on a motorcycle or scooter is the ability to filter through slow-moving traffic. And this Smart ForTwo driver is clearly jealous.

This footage – which was filmed somewhere in the United Kingdom – was captured by a motorcyclist, and shows the little red Smart car barrelling along on the wrong side of the road, skipping a long line of traffic.

The driver then moves to the inside, essentially “undertaking” yet more tardy traffic.

Brave or just plain stupid? Watch the video above and let us know…