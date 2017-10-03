Soul rolls hard! Honda driver sparks brutal crash…

This dashcam footage from the United States shows a Honda Accord driver swerving into a Kia Soul, causing the latter to roll hard.

The Accord driver is seen braking hard in the centre lane before veering violently into the Soul’s lane, clipping the back of the Korean car and sending it into a stomach-churning roll.

The Soul driver reportedly sustained two fractured vertebrae and plenty of bruising, while the Accord driver seemingly fled the scene (you can catch that right at the end of the clip).

Watch the video above…