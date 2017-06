This footage from the Nürburgring Nordschleife shows the driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 lose control of the vehicle, spinning but thankfully not making contact with any barriers.

The video shows the GT3 driver overcook things into a bend, kicking up some grass before sliding across the track and completing a full spin.

Eventually, the gravel trap brings the German sportscar to a halt. Watch the footage above…