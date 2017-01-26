Spinning in SA: watch this E30 BMW 3 Series perish…

“Spinning” has become a popular pastime in South Africa, with E30 BMW 3 Series models often the chariot of choice.

This footage shows a driver indulging a small crowd by creating some smoke with the rear wheels, unwisely in a residential area.

The man behind the wheel stops the action to allow a couple of other motorists to pass, but eventually (around the 45-second mark) the wheels come off.

Take a gander at the video above to see what we mean…

