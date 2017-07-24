Texting scooter rider gets a nasty wake-up call…

This helmet-camera footage from Australia shows a truck ramming into a scooter rider while the latter was seemingly distracted by his cellphone.

The video, which was captured in Sydney, shows the scooter waiting behind a black Holden at a red traffic light. The Holden pulls away sharply, while the apparently distracted scooter rider is a little slow off the mark.

The driver of the truck behind the scooter, however, seemingly doesn’t see the rider (who is positioned in one of the truck driver’s blindspots) and takes off, ramming the two-wheeler into the innocent Honda CRX in the adjacent lane and continuing merrily on his way.

Thankfully, it appears that everyone escaped without serious injury. Watch the video below…