This 919 kW VW Golf Mk2 trounces top-tier hypercars

March 31st 2017posted in

We’ve seen plenty of crazy custom versions of the Volkswagen Golf, but few of them have the grit to compete with the likes of the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Agera One:1.

This crazy Volkswagen Golf Mk2 4Motion by Boba Motoring, however, seems to have what it takes.

Thanks to a number of modifications, this Golf’s turbocharged 2,0-litre engine delivers a whopping 919 kW and 1 094 N.m, giving it a 0-100 km/h time of 2,53 seconds and a 0-273 km/h time of 8,69 seconds, with the latter completed in a quarter-mile.

In the video above, we have the chance to see what would happen if the hyper-Golf were to run against some of the world’s most feared performance cars and bikes (some of which are given a head start). And the results are close to unbelievable.

The pair-offs are not “in person”, but instead come in an interesting digital comparison. Still, it’s a pity we don’t get a chance to see this giant-slayer take on its foes in the metal…

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / /

  • marius_scheepers

    All very impressive to build a car to go that quick, but the way it is delivered… looking at the Koenigsegg, everything looks so much more comfortable while accelerating. And then comes the question about corners, and braking… can this Super Golf do that?