This 919 kW VW Golf Mk2 trounces top-tier hypercars
We’ve seen plenty of crazy custom versions of the Volkswagen Golf, but few of them have the grit to compete with the likes of the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Agera One:1.
This crazy Volkswagen Golf Mk2 4Motion by Boba Motoring, however, seems to have what it takes.
Thanks to a number of modifications, this Golf’s turbocharged 2,0-litre engine delivers a whopping 919 kW and 1 094 N.m, giving it a 0-100 km/h time of 2,53 seconds and a 0-273 km/h time of 8,69 seconds, with the latter completed in a quarter-mile.
In the video above, we have the chance to see what would happen if the hyper-Golf were to run against some of the world’s most feared performance cars and bikes (some of which are given a head start). And the results are close to unbelievable.
The pair-offs are not “in person”, but instead come in an interesting digital comparison. Still, it’s a pity we don’t get a chance to see this giant-slayer take on its foes in the metal…
marius_scheepers