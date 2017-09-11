This Chiron top speed run will make you dizzy

With 1 119 kW and 1 600 N.m of torque on-tap thanks to a quad-turbo 8,0-litre W16 engine it’s no secret that the Bugatti Chiron is one quick machine. In this video the Veyron successor can be seen charging hard from 0-400 km/h in just over 32 seconds. Be warned; this video might make you a little dizzy.

Seeing that Bugatti claims a 0-100 km/h time of 2,5 seconds, 0-200 km/h time of 6,5 seconds a a 0-300 km/h time of 13,6 seconds this exhibition comes as no surprise but it’s still an incredible thing to witness, despite us only seeing it hit its restricted top speed of 400 km/h inside the cabin.

Bugatti recently admitted that the Chiron had the capability of hitting 480 km/h but it was limited by the bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

As of now, over 220 Bugatti Chirons have been ordered at R35 million a piece which is set to be fulfilled over the next two and a half years. Bugatti plans to only build 500 Chirons in total; all of which are expected to sell out.

After watching this video, though we do have two questions; what car were they using to track the Chiron and who was the brave cameraman keeping focus on the hypercar well past 300 km/h?