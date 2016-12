Yes, you read that correctly. Volkswagen has indeed made an advert that is essentially all about emptying one’s apparently bursting bladder.

The commercial serves to promote the new Cross Up!, which VW says has a range of up to 1 000 km. And that, the Wolfsburg automaker cheekily says, means that you’ll likely need to stop before your car does…

The facelifted Cross Up! is due to arrive in South Africa in February 2017.

Watch the advert above.