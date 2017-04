Can Alfa Romeo’s new performance sedan – which graced the cover of the April 2017 issue of CAR magazine – beat the kingpin BMW M3 round Killarney? We hand the keys to resident race ace Deon Joubert, who attacks the track in the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde. Watch the video above to catch some of the action and see where this hot Alfa QV slots in on our lap-time board…