TRACK TEST: Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro S tronic

December 19th 2016

Every year, as part of our Performance Shootout, we track test the contenders. Check out the video above to see resident racer Deon Joubert put the Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro S tronic through its paces at Killarney…

