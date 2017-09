There are just 160 units of the special edition Ford Fiesta ST200 in South Africa, each gaining more oomph than the standard ST (147 kW up from 134 kW and 290 N.m up from 240 N.m) along with some added chassis fettling. So, just how quickly will the ST200 go around Killarney? Well, we handed the keys to resident race ace Deon Joubert to find out…