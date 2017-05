It’s the fastest front-wheel-drive vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. So, just how rapidly can the limited edition Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S lap Killarney? We hand the keys to resident race ace Deon Joubert (who afterwards describes the VW as “an incredibly special car”) to find out. Strap in, folks…

Also, be sure to pick up a copy of the June 2017 issue of CAR magazine to read a full road test of the most hardcore GTI yet…

Also read: