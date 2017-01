This dashcam footage shows an Audi driver trying to bypass traffic by travelling on the wrong side of the road … and a bus driver putting a stop to his attempts.

The video shows the Audi driver attempting to cut back into traffic as the bus bears down on him.

But the bus driver is having none of it, and stops mere centimetres from the German sedan’s front bumper. He then forces the Audi driver to reverse all the way down the street…