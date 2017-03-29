Truck driver avoids crash thanks to drifting skills!

Traffic surveillance footage from Australia shows a truck driver drift through a gap between two stationary cars.

The video was captured in Perth, Western Australia.

It shows a hatchback in the left lane slowing down to stop at a traffic light. Suddenly, the driver of the dump truck speeding along behind the hatch realises he’s not going to be able to stop in time.

He hits the brakes, sending the truck into a bit of a drift, and slotting it neatly between two vehicles stopped at the intersection, before coasting through a red light.

While the truck driver shouldn’t have found himself in such a situation in the first place, we can’t help but admire his skills in avoiding a crash…

  • Tigeress

    Pure Luck -no skills here, the truck was about to jackknife!

    • Andrew

      A truck that is not articulated cannot jackknife…… Clever sod

      • Tigeress

        obviously Dah!

        Read …”jackknife”

  • Pieter

    Not stopping for a yellow light but stepping on the gas, just like here in SA…