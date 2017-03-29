Truck driver avoids crash thanks to drifting skills!

Traffic surveillance footage from Australia shows a truck driver drift through a gap between two stationary cars.

The video was captured in Perth, Western Australia.

It shows a hatchback in the left lane slowing down to stop at a traffic light. Suddenly, the driver of the dump truck speeding along behind the hatch realises he’s not going to be able to stop in time.

He hits the brakes, sending the truck into a bit of a drift, and slotting it neatly between two vehicles stopped at the intersection, before coasting through a red light.

While the truck driver shouldn’t have found himself in such a situation in the first place, we can’t help but admire his skills in avoiding a crash…