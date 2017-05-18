Truck loses wheel … into the face of a speeding car!

You know the saying “the wheels came off”? Well, seldom has it been more relevant than during the incident depicted in this dashcam footage.

The video shows a truck making its way down a highway. All of a sudden, a couple of wheels fall off, with one of them rolling right into the path of a passing hatchback.

The speeding vehicle clatters into the rogue wheel, causing the front end of the car to lift clear off the ground. Both damaged vehicles then come to a stop.

No word on whether any serious injuries were sustained. Watch the footage above…

