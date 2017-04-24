VIDEO: CAR magazine’s double-cab bakkie shootout!

No, your eyes don’t deceive you. We have indeed gathered representatives from all the major players in the leisure-oriented double-cab bakkie market in a bid to crown the best lifestyle pickup currently available in South Africa.

Every one of the contenders taking part in our big double-cab shootout boasts a turbodiesel engine, along with an automatic transmission and 4×4. So, which one is the best leisure-bakkie of the lot?

Well, we drove them on tar, we drove them on gravel … we even hooked up a caravan for a towing test. And then, of course, we put each of them through their paces round an off-road course.

Will the new Nissan Navara make an impact? And what about the dark-horse Mitsubishi Triton? Watch the video above for a taste of the action, and be sure to pick up a copy of our jam-packed May 2017 issue to read the full 16-page test…